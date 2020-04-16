As the infection rate for the coronavirus is expected to peak in Vermont in the coming weeks, facilities that cater to senior citizens have closed their doors to the public, while at the same ensuring the physical and emotional well-being of their residents.
“The bottom line is, we don’t have COVID in the building, and we’re trying one day at a time to keep it that way,” said Lynn Smith, executive director and nursing home manager for The Manor in Morrisville. “It’s a scary thing. We are on the front line of the COVID response, and we realize that each day we don’t have it in the building, we can breathe a sigh of relief.”
Much like other facilities in the county, the doors to The Manor — which offers 72 beds in its nursing-care facility, plus 14 units for independent-living residents — are closed to visitors and nonessential personnel.
The prolonged lockdown is a challenge for both staff and residents, Smith said.
“We have some staff who, because they live with someone who have issues that compromise their heath, are not coming in,” said Smith, noting that her facility has been able to fill those vacancies by contracting with independent agencies to provide temporary workers.
“There is some anxiety among our staff,” Smith said. “At any moment, in any given day, someone could have contact with someone with the virus.”
The Manor has a contract with an outside provider for psychological services for the residents; however, in recognition of the toll the virus has had on those who care for the most vulnerable of people, The Manor will also offer psychological services for staff.
“They’re going to come in and present to staff about how to deal with anxiety,” Smith said.
During the past few weeks, The Manor has stepped up its staff meetings from weekly to daily.
“We discuss COVID strategic planning, review the daily bulletins from the Vermont Department of Health and the CDC, and come together to study new and revised data,” Smith said. “It’s helped us become a more cohesive, focused group that have organized around our pandemic emergency planning.”
Smith is looking to prevent an in-facility outbreak, such as the one at Burlington Health and Rehab Center, where more than 150 people have been infected, killing nine.
“These are good facilities. I’m not saying anything bad about these facilities, but we want to make sure that what happened there doesn’t happen here,” Smith said.
Outside is kept outside
The story is much the same at Copley Woodlands in Stowe and Copley Terrace in Morrisville: Access has been sharply restricted.
Unlike The Manor, they are not nursing homes; they are independent living retirement communities.
Still, “we have limited visitors. It’s just staff, medical personnel and caregivers. That’s the only people who are allowed in the building,” said Penny Davis, site manager for both facilities. “Our outside vendors are delivering outside, and our staff brings the deliveries into the building.”
While the outside world is being kept outside, that doesn’t mean residents are required to stay inside.
“Residents are still allowed to leave the facility. We don’t recommend it, but it’s not like we’ve locked them in. Some go out for shopping. Some are part of volunteer groups,” Davis said. “People can leave. We just remind them that, if you go out, you have to think about who you might get infected by.”
At Craftsbury Community Care Center, an independent retirement community, staff members perform self-evaluations, which include taking their temperatures and checking on whether they have any symptoms of the coronavirus, which include cough, fever, fatigue and difficulty breathing.
“They do this before they come through the door,” said Executive Director Kimberly Roberge.
To date, no resident or staff member at any of the four facilities has tested positive for the virus.
Physical and emotional care
“We are doing everything we can to keep people moving, and to keep people physically and emotionally well,” Roberge said.
“Everything we can” appears to be the mantra among staff at these facilities, though group activities — the shared evening meal, exercise sessions and classes — have been suspended for the immediate future.
“Staff are being very creative in assisting residents in their well-being,” Roberge said. “We are doing everything we can to keep people moving, and to keep people physically and emotionally well.”
That can mean solo walks around the facility, while participating in activities in isolation that once were done in a group setting — hallway bingo, hallway trivia, hallway singalongs and hallway exercises. While staff members lead activities from the hallway, residents stay in their rooms.
Facilities are also reaching to the community for help.
“We’ve reached out the community, asking them to send cards and letters to residents, and the response has been great,” Roberge said.
The facilities are also addressing feelings of isolation residents might feel as they are separated from their loved ones.
“Anyone can go for a short period of time without seeing a family member, but the longer it goes on, the more it becomes an issue,” said Smith. The Manor set up a station where residents can see and talk to their family members by videoconferencing.
The conferences are scheduled, both to provide time for everyone and to give the staff enough time to sterilize the station between uses.
The feeling of isolation was acute last Sunday, when residents were unable to gather to celebrate Easter due to social distancing, and the fact that churches in the area have suspended in-person services for the indefinite future.
In response, Copley Woodlands residents received a surprise, specifically Operation: Easter Surprise — each resident received a gift bag with items donated by local businesses, as well as a personal letter.
“I think this is something we’re going to have to do for a long time, and it’s up to us to adjust,” Davis said.