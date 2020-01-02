Roads are like the weather: People complain about them. The road is too bumpy/rutted/slick/potholed. And then, when the road’s being fixed, people complain about the dust, the noise, the lit-up-like-a-runway night-construction zone and, most of all, the waiting. We had more than our share of waiting in 2019, but it had a benefit: We learned patience. What choice did we have?