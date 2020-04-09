On Sunday, sirens wailed and lights flashed as dozens of vehicles sporting American flags paraded through a Hyde Park neighborhood.
They were there to honor one man: Korean War veteran Ashley Madden.
The 92-year-old sat in his hospital bed looking out at the procession, waving his own American flag as patriotic tunes blared out over loudspeakers and drivers and passengers waved and honked their appreciation.
“He loved it,” said Donna GoodHale, Madden’s daughter.
GoodHale organized the event after her father suffered another medical emergency in late March, and calls and messages of support flooded into the family’s Hyde Park home.
Madden is not only a Korea veteran, but he is a founder, former commander and longtime member of Hyde Park Veterans of Foreign War Post 7779. He and his wife, Beverly, have been heavily involved in their community for decades, but Madden suffered a heart attack in November and has been in failing health since then.
“We found out his heart was working at about 40 percent then,” GoodHale said. Then, on March 27, Madden took a serious fall that his family believes resulted from a stroke.
“It left him very weak,” his daughter said.
While people rallied to Madden’s cause, they had to keep their distance. Because of the coronavirus epidemic, no one could actually visit Madden and his family as he transitioned to end-of-life care.
“I started thinking there must be a way for people to show they were thinking of him and their support,” GoodHale said. Finally, she settled on a favorite of her father’s.
“Ashley has always loved a patriotic parade,” GoodHale said in a social media post.
“I was trying to think of a way people could show their respect and gratitude, and this just popped into my head,” GoodHale told the News & Citizen.
GoodHale came up with the idea last Friday, with the parade planned for Sunday. She reached out to a few people, posted the idea on social media, and it quickly caught fire.
“Word spread really fast,” GoodHale said. Lots of people shared the post about the parade, as did the Hyde Park VFW. All the participants were asked to line up at the VFW and stay in their own vehicles to maintain proper social distancing. At 12:45 p.m., the parade headed a mile up Route 15 to Sterling View Park and Redwood Drive where the Maddens live.
All told, more than 50 vehicles circled past Madden’s house; he sat in his bed in his front window, waving back at the honking vehicles as they passed, American flags flying.
“He really loved it! The whole time he was smiling, waving his flag and recognizing people,” GoodHale said. “Our family is extremely grateful for all who came to wave flags and salute my father.”
Madden helped establish the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph and he been active in the larger VFW community all his adult life. News about the parade spread quickly through the VFW network, and VFW members from across the state came to Hyde Park for the event. Local fire departments and the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department also joined in, and Vermont State Police volunteered to direct traffic on busy Route 15 during the parade.
Brad Carriere, assistant chief of the Hyde Park Fire Department, jumped at the chance to honor Madden.
“I’ve known Ashley since I was a little boy,” Carriere said. “When they reached out to me, I said absolutely.” Carrier wanted to “thank him for all those years of service that he has given the community, and our country. Ashley is a great man.”
“As sad as we are in preparing to say goodbye, our hearts will forever be filled with the love that was shown,” GoodHale said. “The tribute on Sunday just shows the legacy he leaves behind and the many people he has touched.”