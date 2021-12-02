Two new exhibits at River Arts, nonprofit community arts center in downtown Morrisville, provide a meditative respite from the noise of the holiday season and a pandemic that shows no signs of abating.
Both take familiar forms — photography and quilting — and both challenge traditional concepts of communication through art. One is a conversation between photographers where images become the primary mode of communication and text becomes incidental. The other is made through a purely internal conversation.
‘Call and Response’
Copley Studio Gallery
Nov. 8 to Jan. 15
“Really, the question was having to keep creating and keep enough connection, because it was just so easy to lose that during all this, to lose our sanity, a sense of community, to lose our desire to create,” said Marcie Scudder. “So, sort of being able to experiment with just one of us offering up an image and another one responding, it was so much fun just to see everybody’s responses.”
Scudder leads the Photographer’s Workroom, a group of eight photographers who paired off to create the conversation in images that comprise the “Call and Response” exhibit at River Arts, which Scudder also facilitated.
Some of the photographs taken by Scudder and workroom companions Nancy Banks, Christie Carter, Kent Shaw, Rosalind Daniels, Peggy Smith, Lisa Dimondstein and Shapleigh Smith are hung around the ground-floor gallery of River Arts, some excerpted as standalone pieces and full conversations printed with text on narrow horizontal strips.
The photographers in the workroom have shared their images and met together for the past four years. Like everyone else, the pandemic separated the group and communication that was once done in person became distant, done over video calls, texts and emails.
Born out of the limitations the pandemic imposed, viewing “Call and Response” can feel like a group of eight artist-friends attempting to invent an entirely new form of communication.
“You got to choose what you responded to,” said Daniels. “Sometimes I responded to color. Sometimes I responded to shape. Sometimes I responded to the subject matter. Sometimes I tried to respond to humor with humor. It was different every time, you could respond in any way you wanted to each picture.”
Daniels’ conversation with Shaw, for example, begins with a photograph of a snowman. Daniels responds with more snow. Somehow, through the call and response process, the conversation moves away from snow and into photographs of wiring, electricity and a vibrant red.
A through line can be found in each exchange. Nature, color, playfulness. Fire and ice. Text responses that were sent between the artists with the photographs are included with the exhibit, but they’re superfluous. It’s more interesting to feel what each photographer is attempting to say through the images themselves, a conversation untethered by the strictures of language.
Because of the confining nature of the pandemic, the photographers were forced to communicate using artifacts of the past, pictures that had already been taken and not photographs taken as a response.
“It forced us to go back,” Scudder said. “Because we are confined to our homes, we couldn’t make a lot of new imagery. So, we had to go back into our archives and kind of search for things that made sense, that responded to us. We had some serious constraints and confinements that we had to work around. Literally compliance to a threat, not to mention just the anxiety of being home and not knowing when it’s going to end and not knowing if we were all going to be healthy and all that kind of stuff that was swirling around the development.”
‘Tradition/Improvisation’
Folley Hall Gallery
Nov. 8 to Jan. 15
The exhibit of quilts created by Pennsylvania-born fiber artist Kristina Snook now hanging in the second-level gallery at River Arts is billed as “not your grandmother’s quilts.”
Snook did, however, take some inspiration from her grandmother in the process of creating her unique pieces. Many of her pieces in the exhibit “Tradition/Improvisation,” curated by Judith Wrend, were formed through the quilting technique of scrapping, where leftover pieces of other patterns and colors are sewn into the fabric. Snook said she took some inspiration from this technique from her grandmother’s baking.
“I had a grandmother who scrapped, in a way,” she said. “I remember I wanted to learn how to make pies with her. As a little kid, I was reading the boxes and always following the directions and that’s the kind of baking I did. When I went to learn from her, I said, ‘Give me the recipe for this.’ She said, ‘No, we don’t use that, we use what we have and we work with what we have and you don’t know what’s gonna happen.’ So I would say that piece of my family history definitely comes through when I work.”
Snook’s work has more in common with the paintings of abstract expressionism than traditional quilting. Varying in size from window portrait to wall-length, the quilts in the exhibition cover a wide range of color, mood and shape. Some contain identifiable shapes, like tree limbs, but most are abstract works created through the layers of line and pattern. Many of the pieces refuse to follow the traditional rectangular structure of quilts, instead unfurling into asymmetrical quadrilaterals.
“Xylen-Ploem” exemplifies Snook’s fabric scrapping technique. An onyx backdrop is put in stark relief by a cascade of colors: sun yellow, sky blue, shifting shades of green, salmon, ribbons of red. Its edges are slightly uneven, intimating the potential of the colors to burst from the quilt’s borders.
Snook cites few influences on her work, which include quilter Nancy Crow, who she studied under, and some interest she has in the work of Robert Rauschenberg, an avant-garde 20th-century painter. Mostly, she said, she listens to herself when she works, improvising and following her own feelings when creating.
“I feel like it’s a call and response, but with just me,” Snook said.
