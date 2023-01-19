Area parents seeking child care amid a statewide shortage of places to send their kids for the day or after school could soon feel the Bern.
Sen. Bernie Sanders announced recently that he helped secure more than $42 million in federal money for Vermont projects, which included $1.5 million to build a 7,500-square-foot child care facility in Morrisville.
According to an announcement from Sanders’ office, the center, when built, will provide 72 child care spaces — 16 for infants, 22 for toddlers and 34 for preschoolers. It will offer full day, year-round early care and education services, “filling an urgent need for families in the region.”
It is unclear where the center will be built and when it will break ground. Copley Health Systems, which runs Copley Hospital in Morrisville, is listed as the recipient for the federal funds, but did not respond to multiple requests for comment this week.
Town zoning administrator Todd Thomas said he has no information about the proposed project.
The $42 million in funds for Vermont projects are part of a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that the U.S. Senate approved last month and will fund or partially fund 51 Vermont projects.
It also includes $1.2 million for Stowe Electric Department, to bring back the small hydroelectric dam on Smith Falls, near the utility’s Moscow Road headquarters. The facility has been offline since Tropical Storm Irene damaged it in 2011.
The federal funds will be used to modernize the facility, spillway improvements and other infrastructure at the Smith Falls hydroelectric plant in Moscow village. The turbine itself is predicted to produce 411,000 annual kilowatt hours, which means it will produce energy at a stable pace year-round.
Other nearby recipients include:
• $500,000 for Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports, to support adaptive sports programs, including veterans’ retreats, volunteer and staff training and an internship program.
• $220,000 for the Center for an Agriculture Economy in Hardwick, which will support continuing operation of its food delivery service CAE Farm Connex.
• $80,000 for the Montgomery Community Project, which plans a “modern community workplace” for local business owners and remote workers.
• $1.44 million for the Vermont Transportation Agency for design and construction of a sort of sister trail to the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail — the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, from St. Albans to Richford.
• $500,000 for the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho for planning and design to construct 32,700 square yards of new, unpaved training area road.
According to Sanders, the future projects span numerous sectors: health care, child care, infrastructure, clean energy and water, farming and agriculture, education and housing.
The funding package also includes: a 30 percent increase in the Child Care and Development Block Grant program to $8 billion; nearly a billion dollars more for Head Start; a doubling of funding for community schools to $150 million; a $500 increase in the maximum Pell Grant to nearly $7,400; a $1.2 billion increase in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to over $5 billion; and the first increase in funding for the National Labor Relations Board in a decade to nearly $300 million.
“Too many Vermonters, and people across the country, have lost hope that government can work for them in real ways,” said Sanders. “Too many have lost hope that government is listening to what they need and taking real action on their behalf. With these projects, I am glad to say, Vermonters will soon see real, positive benefits in their daily lives and in their communities. I was proud to see these projects through the Senate and look forward to seeing them have a meaningful impact in Vermont communities as quickly as possible.”
