Remember that time in your teenage years when you grew six inches over the summer and the clothes you wore three months earlier no longer fit?
Morrisville is that teenager.
For folks who grew up in town, coming home for the holidays may mean coming back to a town that looks a whole lot different than even a year ago.
The corner of Bridge Street and the bypass is now home to several highly visible multi-unit apartment buildings, while, tucked away off the other side of Bridge Street a new neighborhood of single-family homes is under construction.
Dozens of new housing units — some of them single-family homes that will be for sale, some of them apartments that will be for rent — are currently being built on Jersey Heights, remembered by fewer and fewer people each year as the old Route 100 that was supplanted by the village bypass eight years ago.
There’s another cluster of new homes on Foundry Street, and Pleasant Street is in the early stages of another raze-and-rebuild cycle. Perhaps the most central structure going up is a four-story apartment complex on Hutchins Street, complete with a newly installed metal dragon sculpture, bedecked for the holidays with colorful lights.
There are also more new residents walking, driving or cycling around, and that number is certain to increase when the scads of new units become available next year.
Amid a statewide housing shortage, Morrisville developers are building denser and taller, with scores of new units either already available or in the pipeline in the coming months and years. For people seeking housing and interested in watching the town grow, the development is a welcome sight.
That is especially true for people seeking affordable housing, an even rarer creature in an era of houses selling for well over appraised value, rents going up and up, and more and more would-be apartments being rented out for short stays on sites like Airbnb and HomeAway.
For those people, there is especially good news in the development scene. The Hutchins Street apartments, a project dealt a setback when fire ripped through the nearly finished structure in July, will provide two dozen affordable housing units through Lamoille Housing Partnership.
The partnership ended the year with better news: the developer behind much of the construction in the village sold 25 units currently being built to the partnership. Combined, those 50 units will help people seeking affordable living, even as hundreds more sit on a waitlist.
But people waxing enthusiastic about development in Morrisville perhaps make up a silent majority, because 2022 also featured a rising chorus of voices alarmed at the rapidity of growth in a village known locally as “Mo Vegas.”
For the past year, the selectboard and planning council have faced questions and criticisms from a vocal group of residents asking the town to pump the brakes on development.
As alarming or exhilarating as the rapid growth may have seemed in the past year, it didn’t happen overnight. Instead, the building growth in Morrisville now visible on the ground was the result of years of work behind the scenes with developers and town planning and zoning officials.
Town officials repeatedly emphasized that all these decisions were made in public meetings over the past several years. If the public failed to turn up in droves to witness the decisions that have led to today’s growth, then 2022 seems to have marked a turning point regarding public engagement.
More than 100 people attended a planning council meeting held at Copley Country Club — the meeting locale itself a source of criticism for some — as the council introduced new zoning bylaw revisions aimed at tightening some new development or targeting some neighborhoods for denser builds to fit more people into smaller footprints.
There are now new historic preservation guidelines that give developers pause when they decide to tear down an old single-family building in favor of a new one meant for multiple families. There is a new rule limiting the number of places a property owner can rent out on short-term sites like Airbnb or HomeAway.
Whether the new rules will lead to a slowdown in the number of new housing permit applications in the town offices remains to be seen. What remains certain is that, this time next year, Morrisville is going to look even more different.
