Much has been made of the five homicides that occurred this year in Burlington, Vermont’s most populous city. However, the state’s second least-populated county has seen nearly as many homicides in just over a year, including three in 2022.
Television news station WCAX reported earlier this month that, according to the FBI, it was the deadliest year since 1992, with 18 homicides reported in Vermont in the past year.
In April, as the winter was ceding to spring, Fern Feather was stabbed to death in broad daylight in the Cadys Falls area of Morristown.
The alleged killer, Seth Brunell, claimed he was acting in self-defense after Feather aggressively made sexual advances on him. However, the LGBTQ community deemed the homicide a hate crime and pushed the state’s attorney’s office to prosecute the case as such.
Brunell will remain in jail for the duration of the case, after prosecutors convinced the judge that Brunell’s history of violence — he pleaded no contest to aggravated assault in 2004 for stabbing a man during an argument and he also served jail time for his part in a Waterbury convenience store robbery — warrants the incarceration.
Fern Feather was not the victim’s birth name and, according to those who knew them best, Feather went by plural names, pronouns and sexual preferences and reportedly identified as transgender at the time of their killing. Their killing brought to the forefront dialog and debate about gender identity as well as talk about community ownership of the memory of an individual who, by all accounts, managed to avoid fitting neatly into societal boxes.
In September, a dispute among two Northeast Kingdom men led to one of them fatally shooting the other in Belvidere.
Mark P. Benjamin, 42, of Brownington was shot and killed Sept. 21 outside his mother’s Bog Road camp. The suspected killer, 61-year-old Michael Chadwick, also of Brownington, had been in a long-term relationship with the victim’s mother, but she had received a relief from abuse order from the court just a day before the shooting, according to police.
Police say Benjamin went to the camp to change the locks and Chadwick confronted him and shot him in the neck. Benjamin’s husband, who arrived just in time to witness the shooting, drove off with Benjamin to call 911 at a neighboring home on Bog Road — one of the two main Belvidere town roads — but Benjamin died in the vehicle.
On Dec. 1, Eden resident David Peatman, 66, was killed in his Griggs Road home in what state police investigators called a targeted shooting.
Little is known about the killing, other than a preliminary investigation determined multiple people were at the house at the time of the shooting — Peatman was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest — and the possible assailants fled afterward.
As of this week, no one had been arrested for Peatman’s killing, although a “person of interest” in the investigation was arrested just hours after the homicide. Police did not say whether the man, Shawn Rich, 44, was a suspect in the shooting and Rich already had warrants out for his arrest.
He was released on conditions and the Eden homicide investigation continues.
If one discounts town lines, there have been five homicides in the immediate Lamoille County area in the past 14 months. That’s about as many as have been reported in the previous two decades, according to newspaper archives.
The first in the recent string of killings was in October 2021 on the shores of Lake Eligo on Route 14 between Hardwick and Craftsbury. The alleged killer, Darryl Johnson, 51, of Greensboro, claimed self-defense in the shooting of Robert Chaplin, 27, of East Hardwick.
Johnson said he had gotten into a “tussle” with Chaplin at a gas station earlier in the day and Chaplin later came to his house, where the two fought some more before Johnson shot Chaplin.
That case is still making its way through Caledonia Superior Court.
Finally, last November, on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving, social worker Lisa Kelley was killed by her photographer husband, Jay Kennedy, at their Elmore home. According to police, Kennedy shot and killed Kelley while she was on a 911 phone call regarding Kennedy and then turned the gun on himself, committing suicide after the homicide.
