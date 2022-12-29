Homelessness in Vermont and Lamoille County came to be the definitive crisis of 2022, with rising awareness, coupled with the pressure of inflation, housing costs and general affordability, conspiring to pressure the state’s most vulnerable populations.
This problem is reflected in the data monitored by the Lamoille Community House, which manages the seasonal warming shelter in Hyde Park. In 2019, the organization had 61 people on its entry list, which helps the organization monitor individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.
That list now contains 292 people, according to executive director Kim Anetsberger. Her chief concern is that, as the country continues to transition away from the initial lockdown emergency prompted by COVID-19, the problems created by the pandemic will continue to grow as concern abates.
“I worry about things reverting back to pre-pandemic, when it comes to funding and those types of mechanisms, and then we’ll be in pre-pandemic funding mode, but with the post-pandemic numbers,” Anetsberger said.
The community house has been proactive about the growing problem. In partnership with the Lamoille Housing Trust, they began a campaign to raise $365,000 over two years in order to create operating reserves to primarily fund a joint effort to build a comprehensive, year-round shelter to provide resources to the county’s homeless, a facility the housing trust would own and the community house would manage.
Buoyed by events like the Raise the Roof party held in November, which raised $33,000 alone, the groups have collected $272,000 and are over halfway to their goal.
An ongoing challenge for the group has not been acknowledgement that homelessness is a problem but a general reticence among towns to host the shelter.
Anetsberger approached the Johnson selectboard in July along with the housing trust’s executive director, Jim Lovinsky, to let them know they were looking at a property in the town that could potentially accommodate the new shelter.
Selectboard members were reluctant to endorse the project and Jenna’s Promise, the holistic opioid recovery organization that runs multiple businesses in the town, declined to issue public support for it.
Plans for the shelter are moving forward regardless. Anetsberger said the community house is making progress toward its goal but can’t yet share details publicly.
The federal aid-funded Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or VERAP, set to fully fizzle out in March, will leave many who relied on the program for housing in the three participating hotels in Lamoille County, and those who relied on the rental and utility assistance it provided, in potentially dire straits and possibly increase the need for a year-round shelter in the area.
As housing inaccessibility for many middle- and working-class Vermonters has taken center stage, the conversation around affordable housing and homelessness has gone hand in hand. At a summit on housing in June, Lovinsky said the housing trust maintained a waitlist of over 500 applicants as they pushed on with the laborious process of building affordable units a handful at a time.
In August, the death of Darrell Adams, a Stowe native and veteran who struggled with alcoholism following a possible heat-related illness after being exposed to the summer elements, emphasized the life-or-death nature of housing. Adams was consistently homeless in the last years of his life and authorities consistently criminalized him because of it.
For Lamoille County residents looking for ways to contribute beyond simply cutting a check, Anetsberger encouraged people to continue to try and change the conversation around homelessness by speaking out in support of the kinds of development that has previously seen pushback from residents opposed to such facilities in their backyard.
“When Lamoille Housing Partnership wants to put up another affordable housing project and they get pushback, that directly impacts this issue,” she said. “Because the solution to homelessness is housing, and if we can’t get more affordable housing, then there’s going to be no end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.