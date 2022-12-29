After an already Democratic-dominated Vermont House picked up 12 more seats for a total of 104, plus an additional five seats by Progressives, along with 23 Senate Democrats, the Legislature is poised to enter 2023 with a theoretically veto-proof majority, and Lamoille County voters played their part in making it happen.
Aside from the longtime Sen. Rich Westman, R-Cambridge, who saw no opposition, and a new Lamoille-1 Rep.-elect Jed Lipsky, I-Stowe, the county’s voters continued to deny Republicans their day in the Statehouse.
Although there are some fresh faces in the crowd, including some new representation through district reapportionment, and Democrats’ continued support of Republican Gov. Phil Scott, the Lamoille County legislators will largely be part of an electoral body that will have carte blanche to pass new laws addressing the pressing issues of the day, including housing, child care and global warming.
But Democrats will face a different set of restrictions than just mustering the strength to assert their collective will over Scott’s veto pen.
As the unchallenged Westman warned throughout the election and in its aftermath, the federal pandemic relief funds that buoyed state spending this year will be gone and what remains will be a budget beset by revenue challenges, including a $130 million income tax shortfall, that will force legislators, regardless of party, to make some tough choices.
Lamoille-Washington
The top vote-getter in the House district that includes Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury, Worcester and a solid sliver of Stowe was Rep.-elect Saudia LaMont, D-Morristown.
A multi-faceted community organizer and activist, LaMont will be one of the few non-white legislators in Vermont and, in her own words, the only lawmaker who looks like her.
LaMont moved to the Green Mountain State from the Bronx at a young age and graduated from Peoples Academy. Despite facing depression, racism and childhood poverty, she drew on the example of her mother and threw herself into mutual aid and support organizations.
It was this experience she held up as proof she was ready to succeed the departing Rep. Dave Yacovone, D-Morristown, and all the proof the district’s voters needed to give their enthusiastic support.
LaMont will join Rep. Avram Patt, D-Worcester, who, in a Legislature featuring an influx of novice voices, is now something of a seasoned veteran.
Patt faced questions and criticism from his Republican opponents and voters around his role on the pivotal House Committee on Energy and Technology during the November election. Democrats couldn’t muster the votes necessary to override the clean heat standard law — which party leaders plan to resurrect as the Affordable Heating Act, according to VTDigger — to coax Vermonters to switch from fossil fuels to more sustainable modes of home heating.
While Republicans hammered the attempted law as an attempt to levy a tax on fuel distributors and homeowners, Patt defended it as a complicated piece of legislation that would ultimately not affect oil prices and would be an important step toward easing Vermont’s dependence on fossil fuels.
Nichole Loati, R/L-Morristown, and Ben Olsen, R-Morristown, both offered their own policies built on austerity and smaller government, and while Loati ran one of the most well-funded campaigns in the district, neither could crack the district’s blue wall.
Lamoille-2
Incumbents Rep. Kate Donnally, D-Hyde Park, and Rep. Dan Noyes, D-Wolcott, breezed into another term representing Johnson, Hyde Park and Wolcott in Montpelier.
Richard Bailey, R/L-Hyde Park, and Mac Teale, R/L-Hyde Park, made a push from the county seat around support for Scott’s agenda and, in Teale’s case, a call for investment in nuclear energy as an alternative fuel source to fossil fuels, but voters signaled their approval of the Democrats’ record at the polls.
Noyes, a member of the House Committee on Human Services, is working to fill a new position that will help address some of the issues and shortcomings seen in Vermont’s foster care system. He’s also expressed a desire to help create more aid for towns trying to build out their water and wastewater infrastructure system to accommodate the housing buildout the state sorely requires.
Donnally stood tall on her political philosophy of putting the most vulnerable Vermonters front and center and has been outspoken in both her importance and the abuse she’s faced as a member of the LGBTQ community in the Statehouse.
One of her priorities in the coming term is increased legal protections for health care providers providing abortions and other services to those traveling to Vermont from states that have enacted punitive laws targeting providers following the U.S. Supreme Court’s dismantling of Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
Lamoille-3
In perhaps the county’s most contentious campaign, Cambridge and Waterville decided to send 22-year-old Rep.-elect Lucy Boyden, D-Cambridge, to the Legislature, succeeding Rep. Lucy Rogers, D-Waterville, as the district’s next youthful progressive.
Despite the Republican opponent — Rebecca Pitre, R/L-Waterville — running an advertising campaign painting Boyden’s youth as a sign of immaturity, Lamoille-3 voters resoundingly decided that age is nothing but a number.
Pitre’s campaign, hampered by accusations of homophobia following 2017 comments characterizing drag events for children as offensive and even an altercation at a local transfer station over the comments, was unable to generate the support required to challenge Boyden despite ample fundraising.
The daughter of a prominent Republican farm family in Cambridge, Boyden has claimed to be fervently centrist in outlook and may look to break from the progressive consensus on some issues while establishing herself as an independent voice.
Orleans-4
In the reapportionment controlled by Democrats, the former two-representative Orleans-Caledonia district was cut apart, leaving Orleans-4 a single-representative district for Craftsbury, Greensboro, Glover and Albany.
Unfortunately for Rep. Vicki Strong, R-Albany, the new demographic reality of the district shifting bore out for her former colleague, Katherine Sims, D-Craftsbury.
Despite facing questions along the same line as Patt in nearby Lamoille-Washington for her role in crafting the clean heat standard legislation, Sims’ role on the energy committee and her progressive vision for addressing the region’s issues won her a landslide victory in the region.
Speaking of Orleans County, don’t forget about Rep. Mark Higley, R-Lowell, who joined Rep. Michael Marcotte, R-Coventry, in the newly reapportioned Orleans-2. The two veterans of the minority party will continue to represent a deeply rural section of northern Vermont that includes the town of Eden.
