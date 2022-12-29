Despite being legalized in 2018, it was in 2022 that cannabis came to the fore as a business and entirely local industry in Vermont, with licensed producers and retailers only just beginning to establish themselves by the year’s end.
Johnson was the first town in Lamoille County whose voters approved cannabis retailers, but they remain without one, while shops have opened in Morristown and Cambridge since being given the green light in October and growing operations are sprouting up across the county.
While Cambridge leaders initially advocated a wait-and-see approach, a petition from Cambridge resident Mark Schwartz forced the question at March Town Meeting Day, where it was approved. Wolcott voters also approved retail shops, though none has yet opened.
Schwartz said he led the petition drive out of a belief that the issue was important enough that residents should be able to make their own decisions.
At the county’s only in-person town meeting day event, Eden voters shot down a petitioned ballot question regarding retail cannabis. Despite chatter that day alleging the popularity of marijuana cultivation in the town, only one growing operation has been licensed in the town.
Stowe never let the question on its ballot and no resident forced the matter via petition, but that hasn’t stopped the town from passing interim zoning bylaws restricting where weed stores and grow operations alike can operate using one of the only tools towns have to regulate cannabis at a local level.
Since May, the state has given out 12 indoor and outdoor cultivation licenses to businesses across seven Lamoille County towns, including four in Hyde Park alone.
As suppliers built up their product over the summer, buyers began to open their doors in the fall as the state has slowly awarded retail licenses to a small number of pot shops each week since the first week of October.
Two Morristown stores situated directly across Route 100 from one another were among the first in the region to get approval.
Lamoille County Cannabis, which includes a wholesale gummy edible operation called Lindie’s Kitchen, is overseen by Matt Lindemer, who also pushed publicly for the allowance of cannabis in the town.
Higher Elevation, across the road in the Northgate Plaza shopping area, painted its entire interior a pulsing green and positioned itself as a provider of both variety and quality when it comes to marijuana in all its ingestible forms.
Cambridge Cannabis Company, which technically opened in August, didn’t receive its retail license until December and barely opened in time to catch the holiday season traditions of generosity and consumption, but is now selling THC-containing products on Church Street in Jeffersonville.
The one thing these three dispensaries have in common: they’re all fully stocked with products produced in Vermont, sometimes in the same town that they operate in, feeding a production market that, until recently, operated unsanctioned in greenhouses and backyards.
Despite stringent rules against advertising and promotion, the increasing availability of marijuana in Lamoille County has increased its visibility and made it into a hot topic throughout.
In May, the Lamoille North School District held a community forum on the topic after administrators like Denise Maurice, the district’s middle school principal, noticed not so much a rise in use by her students but noticeable uptick in conversations about cannabis in general.
As the community adjusts to the legal and now ready availability of the non-lethal psychoactive drug, the cannabis industry is not only here to stay, it’s poised for rapid expansion, or as much as the state, growers, product testing facilities and retail shops can handle.
