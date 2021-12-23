The last few years have seen steady property development in Morrisville, but 2021 might be the year when it has become so noticeable that it’s almost like buildings have been popping up like dandelions on an early spring day.
The middle section of Bridge Street has been transformed into stacked rows of apartment buildings dense enough to change the fall of daylight on the street.
A four-story building that will house two dozen affordable rental units has shut down an entire side street in the heart of the village as a large crane looms overhead, visible from Trombley Hill near the Hyde Park town line.
And the town development review board approved what might be the largest single housing development in Morristown history.
With a severe shortage of new housing stock in Vermont, relatively new developers like Graham Mink and Nick Donza — in their early 40s or knocking on that door — have been buying up properties and putting new apartments or condos on them, and the sounds of nail-guns and circular saws have been near constant in the village.
Although the cost of building materials sharply increased during the pandemic, while property values shot up across the board, you wouldn’t be able to tell with Morrisville’s building boom.
Town officials have long touted their developer-friendly credentials, which have been boosted through regular tweaks to the zoning bylaws, such as allowing for increased density in parts of the village.
However, this year also saw some pushback from Morristown residents, who started asking if development might be progressing at too quick of a pace, and if the town has been transparent enough in its processes.
Some questioned town zoning officials about whether the development review board hearing about Mink’s proposed 136-unit Riverside Village development on Jersey Heights was given adequate notice, or whether a resistance to letting the public accompany the board on a site walk flouted state open meeting law.
Many more voiced their frustration at the public unveiling of the 10-year town plan, which lays out a blueprint for the next decade of development in town.
Planning officials, for their part, insist that their meetings, where they heard hours of testimony on the myriad aspects of the proposed town plan, were well-advertised and widely attended affairs held at Copley Country Club in an effort to hold outside meetings in a pandemic.
But that friction between officials who make the decisions for growth in Morrisville and the people who live there — and look up one day and see another housing complex pop up, or see a new road proposed for right next door or feel not enough attention has been given to history or green space — perhaps only underscores a disconnect.
Not everyone is interested in watching the sausage being made, but when the finished product is rolled out, so are the opinions about it.
As the town enters 2022, planning and zoning officials hope to formally adopt the new plan as soon as possible to qualify for downtown perks like tax credits. Contractors building the several new housing projects hope to wrap up exterior work before it gets too cold.
And residents are keeping a hopeful, wary eye on things, knowing new housing is desperately needed, yet hoping that all this new development isn’t an unsightly growth on their historic village.
