In June, after a successful campaign to vaccinate its residents, Lamoille County was one of the most inoculated places in the United States, and thus the world, against COVID-19.
On Dec. 18, Lamoille County achieved another pandemic distinction: the Vermont Department of Health announced that the state’s first instance of the Omicron variant, a highly contagious strain of COVID-19, had been discovered in the case of a 30-something resident of the county.
The resident was vaccinated and the symptoms mild, according to the department, but the arrival of Omicron in Vermont and its rapid spread across the globe since it was discovered in South Africa in November is just another reminder that, despite a strong local effort, the pandemic will endure in 2022.
Although its severity in comparison to the virulent Delta strain that spread across the country this summer is unclear, early data has shown that Omicron could be at least twice as infectious.
Health experts agree that one of the best ways for people to protect themselves from the new variant is to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, especially the booster vaccine as well.
Lamoille, along with several other Vermont counties, has crossed the 80-percent threshold for its residents having received two doses of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and one dose of a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with even 90 percent of residents being partially vaccinated.
Just 50 percent of Lamoille County residents who are eligible for the newly available booster vaccine meant to increase immunity against new strains of the virus have received it as Omicron rushes into the state.
Towns like Stowe, Morristown and Cambridge have vaccinated over 90 percent of their residents, according to state data. Others have lagged behind. Johnson and Eden have vaccinated less than 70 percent of their residents.
When Vermont crossed the 80-percent threshold Gov. Phil Scott set for reopening six months ago, Lamoille County was one of the state’s leaders, with over 82 percent of residents having received a first dose of a vaccine.
This effort was achieved through a strong community effort, with frequent vaccination clinics held at places like Stowe Elementary School, Copley Hospital and VFW halls across the county, despite the initial resistance of certain pockets of the population, citing political or religious reasons for their hesitation. In a May 6 article in the News & Citizen, Steve Ebersole of Pilgrim Ministries, a Mennonite church in Wolcott memorably said: “Vaccine and COVID questions are for a little bit of time. Salvation is for all eternity.”
As the Delta variant surged through the summer, Lamoille County remained an oasis of lower COVID-19 case counts, not just in comparison with its much more populous neighbor, Chittenden County, but with other surrounding areas.
After leaf peeper season and the influx of tourists into northern Vermont, colder weather, a higher frequency of indoor events and the return of full-time, in-person learning in schools, Lamoille County has steadily caught up with its neighbors.
Now, Lamoille County has been recording over 100 new cases of COVID-19 every two weeks for several months. As of Dec. 20, nearly 200 new cases had been recorded in the county since the beginning of the month.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, a little over 2,000 cases total have been recorded in Lamoille County. Only Essex County has seen less.
Only 11 of the state’s 455 deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been Lamoille County residents.
Health experts are clear that COVID-19 cases for the vaccinated often cause mild symptoms, though breakthrough cases have been recorded and can be especially dangerous for older people. An incoming wave of the Omicron virus will be mostly dangerous to the unvaccinated, which still includes children under the age of 5, according to health experts.
In response to mounting pressure from Democrats, Republican Gov. Phil Scott convened a special session of the Legislature in November to allow towns to decide for themselves whether to institute mask mandates after the governor refused to reinstall a statewide measure.
Just weeks before the extent of Omicron’s contagiousness began to be made clear through skyrocketing case numbers of COVID-19 in New York, almost all of Lamoille County’s towns, including population centers Morristown and Stowe, declined the option to install new mask mandates and left it up to individual businesses and organizations to make their own mask policies.
Changing health-care industry
Although the pandemic did not put the kind of strain on Lamoille health-care providers seen in other parts of the country, there was no escaping the inevitable changes wrought by the lockdown and shifting treatment demands, even after vaccination.
Dentists in Lamoille County wrestled with backlogs that led to new patients scheduling appointments this summer for spring 2022.
In an Aug. 12 article in the News & Citizen, Stowe Family Dentistry’s John Hirce pointed to an ongoing lack of dental hygienists in Vermont as part of the problem with tackling the backlog.
Over a third of the dentist practices in Vermont are in Chittenden County and only 8 percent practiced at federally qualified health clinics like Lamoille Health Family Dentistry in Morristown.
While telehealth dentistry has been floated as one way to help address oral health issues, Sara Davis, dental director at Family Dentistry, said dentists need to be in people’s mouths.
While spared the nursing shortages caused by pandemic pressure in other hospitals, Copley Hospital is still reliant on traveling nurses and looking to strengthen the ranks of its nursing staff, an initiative that predates the pandemic.
A growing number of education programs and state-level policies are geared toward attracting nurses to Vermont, but systemic issues like housing and transportation touch everything, including these efforts.
Copley is expanding its COVID-19 treatment capacity and, despite a record number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Vermont in late November and early December, the hospital still had room for more patients in need of specialized care, if needed.
A desire to age in place and the proven potential for nursing and retirement homes to quickly spread COVID-19 among a particularly vulnerable population has led to a rise in demand for at-home health care for aging Vermonters.
“We are out recruiting for nurses and we’re recruiting because we’re growing, not because we’ve lost staff,” Kathy Demars, executive director of Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, said in September.
While COVID-19 took center stage, data released earlier this year showed that opioid-related deaths increased 38 percent from 2019 to 2020.
One on-the-ground response, Jenna’s House, opened in Johnson in August to great fanfare and now acts as a central community center among those battling addiction issues.
Through the second pandemic year, Vermonters have been mourning their losses and working to keep each other safe.
Nowhere has that been more evident than at the Craftsbury Care Center, a retirement community located in southern Orleans County. After suffering a COVID-19 outbreak in late 2020 and early 2021, two residents died from the virus and a total of 29 staff and residents were infected.
In October, the Craftsbury Selectboard voted to apply for federal grant money to assist in its $500,000 plan to overhaul the care center’s ventilation system to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
