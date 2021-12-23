From the selectboard to the Varnum Memorial Library, a year of resignations marked the most notable events in Cambridge this year, while a spirit of renewal persisted in the wake of these departures.
Former selectboard chair Dana Sweet kicked things off when he abruptly departed his seat after 32 years immediately following March Town Meeting Day, citing Zoom fatigue brought on by the pandemic.
“I feel with the changing dynamics of the town and with social media and texting, emails and lots of reading material, it is time to let the new school of thinkers participate in how the town is managed,” Sweet said.
A special election in May saw Jeff Coslett become the freshman member of the board, and Courtney Leitz, elected to a three-year term in 2019 and the first woman elected to the Cambridge Selectboard, became the chair.
Leitz led the board as they oversaw a reorganization of the Varnum Memorial Library, a cataclysm between new management looking to shake things up and an old guard of employees resistant to change that began in May and continued through the summer.
After Krista Huling took over as chair of the library’s board of trustees, changes in the historic Cambridge institution’s structure and employee governance prompted the resignation of the library director, the youth librarian, library clerk and five other volunteers and employees.
The mass desertion caused severe disruption in library functions and reduced hours.
At a selectboard meeting in July, grievances were aired on both sides, with Huling providing a detailed report on the library’s mismanagement and the issues it created, issues exacerbated by the pandemic.
The report accused former library staff of abusing resources, not adequately serving the public and inappropriate handling of financial tools on the part of the library’s former director.
Former clerk Patty Genadio read an emotional speech expressing what she saw as a lack of respect for library traditions and representative of a group of dedicated employees forced out of the jobs they loved.
“We resigned because of the toxic work environment created by this board ... In just three and a half months, this board lost eight dedicated library workers, a team that had worked together and served our community together for years, a team that could no longer in good conscience continue to serve under this board,” Genadio said.
The board has hired a leaner staff of librarians and brought the Varnum back to serving regular hours along with hosting a variety of activities and improved services.
But the Varnum saga is not quite over.
The selectboard redacted the entirety of the discussion concerning the library in the minutes for the July 20 meeting. When Genadio went to the Dec. 7 meeting to ask why her statement had been redacted, Leitz could only say that it concerned an ongoing legal concern for the town and could not comment further.
In another notable resignation, Mark Schwartz left his post as constable, an obscure position that, in general, meant he had overseen animal control. In response, the town created its first-ever dog control officer position and appointed Liam Kearney.
Finally, Town Clerk Mark Schilling announced he won’t seek reelection in 2022, opening up an important seat in Cambridge town government and prompting the selectboard to look into their options out of fear that someone unqualified could be democratically elected to the position.
RV concerns
The public in Cambridge often exercises democratic control over community planning and how land is used in the town, and in three notable events this year, they did just that.
In July, opposition got local farmer Mark Boyden to stop spreading human septic waste as manure in his fields.
The second came in August when concerned citizens sounded the alarm over a new recreational vehicle park, tentatively planned for a vacant meadow on Route 108 between Jeffersonville and Smugglers Notch.
Berni Kuntzelmann, a business owner and developer with a long history in Cambridge, had barely kicked the tires with the Lamoille County Planning Commission when concern among residents on social media prompted a heated discussion at a selectboard meeting. Some lent support while others, particularly neighbors to the possible RV park, which could house up to 60 vehicles, voiced concerns about traffic and its tax on natural resources.
Though the Cambridge Planning Commission ultimately decided the project fit with the town plan and the selectboard supported them, a concerned group of Cambridge residents is already coordinating a protest in 2022.
The third came with the opening of the Peter A. Krusch Nature Preserve in September, a 51-acre property complete with scenic woodlands and a picturesque brook that abuts the Cambridge Pines State Forest, which greatly expanded public land in town.
