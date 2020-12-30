The second half of 2020 provided the canvas for one of the most controversial, divisive and likely memorable elections in the history of the United States.

Record-breaking numbers of Americans turned out in tens of millions to vote in national, state and local elections.

With the COVID-19 pandemic raging on, voters also made history with a record number voting by mail-in ballot to avoid the dangers of gathering in large crowds.

Despite outcries by some public figures of widespread voter fraud — of which no evidence has been found — former Vice President, and now President-Elect, Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the next commander in chief. Biden earned what eventually turned into a landslide win in the electoral college, where he garnered 306 votes to Trump’s 232, with more than 81 million total votes to Trump’s 74 million.

Legal challenges were thrown up by the Trump campaign, almost all of which have been dismissed, and Biden and his running mate, Vice President-Elect Kamela Harris, are scheduled to be inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021.

Record turnouts

Voting trends followed similar lines in the Green Mountain State, as voters turned out in record numbers, with a vast number voting by mail. There was less turnover in the results in Vermont, at least at the top of the ticket.

Buoyed by his handling of and leadership during the pandemic, Gov. Phil Scott easily won re-election to a third term. Scott received nearly 250,000 votes while his opponent, Progressive Democrat David Zuckerman, currently serving as lieutenant governor, failed to crack the 100,000-vote mark. Scott received nearly 67 percent of votes cast for governor while Zuckerman garnered just over 26 percent.

In other statewide elections political newcomer Molly Gray, a Democrat, defeated Republican Scott Milne to replace Zuckerman as lieutenant governor. U.S. Rep. Peter Welch kept his seat, as did statewide officer-holders Secretary of State Jim Condos, Attorney General T.J. Donovan, State Treasurer Beth Pearce and Auditor of Accounts Doug Hoffer.

Locally, Lamoille County and the surrounding area saw a slew of contested races, but no incumbent who ran for re-election was defeated.

Long-time Stowe Representative Heidi Scheuermann, a Republican, fended off a challenge by Democrat Jo Sabel Courtney to win re-election in the Lamoille-1 district; Scheuermann garnered just over 1,900 votes to Sabel Courtney’s 1,400.

In the two-seat Lamoille-Washington district incumbent Democrats Avram Patt of Worcester and Dave Yacovone of Morristown easily fended off challenges by a pair of Morristown Republicans, Shannara Johnson and Tyler Machia, to continue representing the district that also includes Elmore and Woodbury. In all, Yacovone received just under 3,400 votes, Patt received 2,500 and Machia and Johnson each received just over 1,200 apiece.

In the Lamoille-2 district, a two-seat district that includes Belvidere, Hyde Park, Johnson and Wolcott, incumbent Dan Noyes, of Wolcott, and newcomer Kate Donnally, of Hyde Park, both Democrats, defeated Republicans Shayne Spence and Richard Bailey. Donnally received 2,350 votes, Noyes just over 2,100, Bailey just over 1,400 and Spence just over 1,350.

In the district’s other contested race, in the Lamoille-3 district, incumbent Democrat Lucy Rogers, of Waterville, defeated Republican challenger Ferron Wambold in a landslide; Rogers received just over 1,900 votes while Wambold garnered just under 700.

In Lamoille County’s other two legislative districts, a pair of Republican incumbents, Senator Richard Westman, of Cambridge, and Representative Mark Higley, of Lowell, both ran unopposed and were re-elected.

The only other contested race in Lamoille County was for high bailiff; in that race independent Scott Kirkpatrick, of Johnson, defeated 16-year-old Democrat Simon Rosenbaum of Stowe by roughly 1,000 votes.

On the borders of the county, in the two-member Essex-Orleans Senate district that also includes Wolcott, incumbent Bobby Starr of Troy was re-elected with nearly 8,700 votes. The other incumbent, John Rodgers, of Glover, failed to get on the ballot as a Democrat in 2020 and instead ran as an independent, losing his seat to Republican Russ Ingalls, of Newport, who won a four-way race for the district’s second seat with just over 7,700 votes.

The decision by incumbent Sam Young, a Democrat, not to seek re-election in the neighboring Orleans-Caledonia district that includes Craftsbury and Greensboro led to a contested race there. The district’s other incumbent, Republican Vicki Strong, of Albany, was re-elected while newcomer Katherine Sims, a Democrat from Craftsbury, emerged as the other winner in the five-person race.