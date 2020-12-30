Remember that 1972 children’s book “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day?”
How quaint.
Like an incessant series of low piano notes of a somber composition or a pair of sunglasses with sickly, yellow-tinted lenses, it was impossible to escape coronavirus in the pages of this newspaper in 2020.
Looking back at the year, even the most routine reportage had a mention of COVID-19.
It forced students and teachers to interact over the internet; it shuttered grandparents inside their long-term care facilities; it ravaged the local economy; it necessitated long lines at airports and high schools for food drops; it shortened sports seasons, canceled concerts, grounded air travel, ushered in a cottage industry of homemade masks, and introduced everyone to a program largely unknown in 2019: Zoom.
And that’s in Vermont, the least COVID-riddled state not located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
A global pandemic spares no one, and as the year wound to an end, even Vermont began to see a second and third wave of coronavirus infections surged across America.
Earlier this month, the newspaper was there when Copley Hospital began administering the coronavirus vaccine, and staff remarked that it felt like the beginning of the end of the pandemic. If it’s true what they say — that newspapers provide the first draft of history — then that was a truly historic moment.
Within this paper are numerous essays that attempt to sum up some of the bigger issues. The bad and the good. What our communities went through in 2020.
It’s tempting to look forward to putting this year behind us, but the pandemic will still be disrupting life in Lamoille County next week, and the week after, and the week after that.
But, perhaps a review of the year 2021 will have a different soundtrack and be viewed through lenses a little more rose-colored.
