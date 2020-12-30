Vermont’s schools and school communities have been at the forefront of supporting people of color in recent years, with public awareness increasing at various times as incidents, often related to police brutality, brought the issue of racial injustice back to the forefront of the public conscience.

This year saw that phenomenon rise to new levels, as the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25 sparked civil unrest, protests and riots across the nation in response to yet another instance of police brutality against someone of color.

In Vermont those protests stayed largely peaceful, with a few minor exceptions, and Lamoille County saw many of its own protests, debates and difficult discussions about racial inequality and injustice as 2020 wore on.

Local support for people of color ratcheted up in early June, when hundreds gathered on Main Street in Stowe for a silent, kneeling protest that lasted for eight minutes and forty-six seconds, the length of time the police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck, killing him.

Similar events took place in Morristown, also in June. There, protesters gathered on Sundays throughout the month at weekly events organized by the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille, a local group formed two years ago shortly after a series of racially motivated slurs and incidents in the area spurred a call to action.

In June those Morristown protesters voiced their support for more inclusivity and the sentiment that Black Lives Matter.

Along with street-side protests, the racial alliance organized weekly Sunday Drives Against Racism, which took drivers through Stowe and Morristown and beyond in a form of COVID-19-safe protests.

Others, albeit on a smaller scale, continued throughout 2020, as sign-toting protesters voicing their support for the sentiment that Black Lives Matter continued to gather at the four-corners intersection in Morrisville village every Friday, sometimes drawing their own counter-protesters.

Tensions simmer

Johnson has proven to be a local hotbed for the discussion, and sometimes debate, about racial injustice and how best to combat it. The Johnson village trustees and town selectboard created a new racial justice committee in the fall of 2020, at the same time that a debate over where a Black Lives Matter flag should be flown in the village was at a fever pitch.

Ultimately, the trustees agreed to fly the flag on the village green; along with the flag, the inclusivity statement adopted by Johnson last year was also going to be on display.

Racial issues also arose in Craftsbury, where a series of incidents led to the selectboard voting to create its own racial task force this summer.

A series of incidents over the past few years in the small town culminated in June, when an antiracism rally on Craftsbury Common was interrupted by a small group driving vehicles replete with Confederate flags and offensive messages.

A confrontation ensued between the protesters and the smaller group, who claimed to be protesting the protest, and that incident set off a town-wide debate that led to the board voting to create the task force. That vote came after the board took comments for several hours from a plethora of community members with views across the political spectrum; nearly all those who spoke said they felt it was time to put differences aside and listen, rather than continue to let the contentious issue divide the town.

One of the most recent events occurred in Stowe, where in mid-December the selectboard approved hanging a Black Lives Matter banner on power lines above the Mountain Road in the village, wit the message “Building a safe community of inclusion, equity, justice, dignity and respect. All are welcome with kindness and belonging.”

The Stowe banner is one of several projects/undertakings of the countywide racial alliance, which hopes to bring the same banner to other Lamoille County towns on a rotating basis.