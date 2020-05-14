Seventeen people have been appointed to the NVU Strong Advisory Committee, assigned to come up with ways to ensure a thriving future for Northern Vermont University in Johnson and Lyndon.
The campuses barely avoided a complete shutdown last month as the Vermont State Colleges System confronted an immediate financial gap of perhaps $25 million.
Members were announced following an open nominations process; more than 280 nominations were received. The committee has equal members of students, faculty, staff and residents.
The committee members, in alphabetical order:
- Nolan Atkins, committee chair, NVU Provost
- David Bradbury, president, Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies, Lamoille County
- Keith Chamberlin, alum and co-founder of Flek, a St. Johnsbury-based design and marketing firm
- Melissa Ann Clark, sophomore, math, NVU-Johnson
- Isaac Eddy, assistant professor, performing arts, NVU-Johnson
- Mary Fafard, alum and digital content coordinator, marketing and communications, NVU-Johnson
- Alan Giese, professor, natural sciences, NVU-Lyndon
- Janel Hanrahan, associate professor, atmospheric sciences, NVU-Lyndon
- Elaine Harvey, director, student engagement and persistence, academic affairs, NVU-Johnson
- Beth Hill Foy, project manager, Vermont Mutual Insurance Group, Lamoille County
- Brian Lamoureux, senior, outdoor education, leadership, and tourism, NVU-Lyndon
- Robbie Maher, sophomore, political science, NVU-Johnson
- Anna Maziarz, assistant director, admissions and enrollment services, NVU-Lyndon
- David McGough, professor, education, NVU-Johnson
- Brian Michaud, director, public safety, NVU-Lyndon
- Katherine Sims, director of Northeast Kingdom Collaborative
- Patrick Wickstrom, sophomore, atmospheric sciences, NVU-Lyndon
“The committee is made up of a wide variety of notable and influential leaders and I have no doubt that they will successfully tackle the challenging task before them and develop financially sustainable solutions that will ensure a strong and thriving future for NVU for generations to come,” said Elaine Collins, president of NVU.
The committee will file its report to Collins by the end of this month, and Collins will report to the Vermont State Colleges System board of trustees in June.
The NVU Strong advisory committee will sift through ideas collected last month via the NVU website.
To track the committee’s work: NorthernVermont.edu/StrongFuture.