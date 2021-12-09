After weathering the worst of the pandemic’s early-stage restaurant shutdown, the Village Tavern in Jeffersonville is escalating its search for new ownership.
The truth of the matter is that its owner, Geoff Minton, is late for his next life in Tarpon Springs, a gulf-side suburb of Tampa, Fla., where retirement — and his wife, who has already left Vermont — await him.
Though Minton has been looking for the right buyer for the tavern since before the pandemic, a visible escalation of his search came after Thanksgiving when a “for sale” sign appeared below the large wooden sign bearing an outline of Vermont and the restaurant’s name.
“I’d already had intentions of selling before COVID,” Minton said. “I’ve been there for 16 years. It’s run its course and it’s time to move on to bigger and better things in life.”
Since 2005, Minton has owned the restaurant connected to Smugglers’ Notch Inn, which is owned separately, and has hosted Cambridge-area families and travelers at the intersection of Routes 108 and 15 through every season.
For several decades, the tavern has played an important role in Cambridge’s dining scene and community, a place where local politicians met their constituents, local musicians played and veterans and their families ate for free every Veterans Day.
Minton’s real estate agent told him he’d receive an offer within six months when he initially put it on the market, but no one could predict the pandemic and how unappealing investment in restaurants would become after March 2020.
Now, Minton is so eager to get on with his waylaid retirement and fly south that he’s willing to bend over backwards for whoever would like to take on the restaurant.
“In my opinion, they’d be smart to just come in and just run it as it runs,” he said. “I mean, it’s a profitable business, just like it is. I will literally hand over all my recipes for all the things that we use. I’d be willing to stay there for a period of time to help train a new person on how to use the (point of sale) system, who the vendors are and all that kind of stuff.”
Like all Vermont restaurants, the Village Tavern had to close at the beginning of the pandemic and switch to takeout-only and initially reopened to reduced capacity in early 2021.
Minton took federal money to stay afloat. He received $114,348 in Paycheck Protection Program money along with $55,965 in Restaurant Revitalization Fund grant money.
Minton isn’t alone in taking federal money to ease the shock dealt by the pandemic before cashing out. For a certain generation of restaurant owners, the pandemic struck just as retirement plans were being put into action.
Rich and Nancy Haab, who Minton counts as friends, retired and sold the Sunset Grille in Stowe in August after taking $303,589 from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Mark Frier, whose restaurant Tres Amigos and its associated music venue The Rusty Nail Stage, also in Stowe, closed at the end of October after receiving $260,277 in Paycheck Protection Program loan money.
According to the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, only 38 percent of Vermont restaurants who applied for grant money received funding, and now at least two of those restaurants in Lamoille County have or plan to close.
According to the Small Business Association, 101,000 of the 278,000, or 36 percent, of restaurant fund applicants received them nationally. Restaurant owners from underserved populations including veterans, women and historically economically disadvantaged populations were privileged in the applications. After applications from these groups were considered, applications were processed in the order received without regard to priority status.
The only limitations on the grant money required it to be spent by March 2023 on business-related expenses incurred after February 2020.
After opening the dining area fully again, the Village Tavern roared back to life, its parking lot full of cars night after night throughout the summer.
“We’re busy. July was the busiest we’ve ever had, period, in the history of the business and then we back that up with an August that was busier than July,” Minton said. “It’s not like we’re not busy. I’m just ready to move.”
