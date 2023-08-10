Several local cheesemakers were recognized at the American Cheese Society’s Competition in July, taking home 44 individual ribbons.
Vermont won nine first-place, 13 second place and 22 third-place awards.
Awards went to Barn First, Cabot Creamery Cooperative/Agri-Mark, The Cellars at Jasper Hill Farm, Grafton Village Cheese Co., Maplebrook Farm, Mt. Mansfield Creamery, Springbrook Farm Cheese, Vermont Creamery and Vermont Shepherd.
Cabot Creamery in Waitsfield won first place for the following cheeses and other products: sea-salted butter; no-salt butter; creme fraiche; and garlic herb cheddar. Second place awards included: 10 percent plain Greek yogurt; private stock cheddar; three-year cheddar; extra aged cheddar; and white oak cheddar. Third place awards: unsalted butter, sour cream, cottage cheese, legacy farmhouse cheddar, extra sharp cheddar, extra-aged alpine cheddar, Colby cheese, and triple cream vanilla Greek yogurt.
Cellars at Jasper Hill in Greensboro Bend won first for its Calderwood and prosecco wash Harbison cheeses. It took second for its Willoughby cheese. Third place awards for the following cheeses included Cabot clothbound, Little Hosmer, Sherry Gray, Hartwell, Harbison mini and Harbison.
Mt. Mansfield Creamery in Morristown won a third-place ribbon for its Patrolman’s Blues.
Great job to all! The winners will be announced August 17 in a special supplement published in the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen, and distributed through the fall at select retail outlets.
