Andrew Crust is the new music director for the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.
Crust was selected out of a pool of seven finalist candidates and succeeds Jaime Laredo, who stepped down in 2021 after a 20-year tenure leading the orchestra. Crust’s first concert as the orchestra’s music director will take place on Sept. 30 at the Flynn Theater in Burlington.
“I want to also recognize the immense impact of outgoing music director Jamie Laredo, whose artistic vision shaped this orchestra over two decades and paved the way for exciting new growth in the future,” Crust said in a statement.
Crust has developed a versatile international career as a conductor of orchestral, opera, ballet, film, pops and choral programs. In his recent and upcoming seasons, Crust conducts the Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, San Diego, Arkansas, Elgin, Rockford, Chattanooga, Memphis, Hartford, Billings, Vancouver Island, Laval, Nova Scotia and Bozeman symphonies. He has collaborated with numerous soloists including Rufus Wainwright, Michael Bolton, Tony DeSare and Dee Daniels. He is currently in his third year as music director of the Lima Symphony where he conducts grand series, pops and education programs.
