Andrew Crust

 Photo by Richie Lubaton

Andrew Crust is the new music director for the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.

Crust was selected out of a pool of seven finalist candidates and succeeds Jaime Laredo, who stepped down in 2021 after a 20-year tenure leading the orchestra. Crust’s first concert as the orchestra’s music director will take place on Sept. 30 at the Flynn Theater in Burlington.

