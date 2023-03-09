Hope Sullivan is the new executive director of the Vermont Studio Center.
Hope Sullivan is the new executive director of the Vermont Studio Center.
Sullivan joins center from Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe, where she has served as executive director since 2017.
Sullivan brings significant experience in fundraising, program development, finance, marketing and advertising. She has additional experience as the executive director of the Berkshire Arts Center. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Ithaca College and a Master of Fine Arts from Columbia University.
The Vermont Studio Center will host more than 400 residents this year and has 17,000 alumni worldwide. Its mission is “to provide studio residencies in an inclusive, international community, honoring creative work as the communication of spirit through form.”
Residencies support visual artists across all media and writers in all genres. The center will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024.
