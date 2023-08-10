Shona Sladyk has been hired as office manager at the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson.
Sladyk has lived in Johnson for 30 years but spent the first half of her life in Scotland where she attended Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee. She came to the U.S. to study at The Art Students League in New York City.
She eventually moved to Vermont where she raised her two daughters and lives with her husband, John, three dogs and two cats.
Sladyk’s long career includes providing administrative support at Johnson State College, Sterling College and University of Vermont College of Medicine. While working in this capacity, she has maintained her own art practice.
“I look forward to providing support to the staff and to the artists and writers who choose to spend time here honing their craft,” Shona Sladyk said.
