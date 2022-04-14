Vermont Community Loan Fund recently provided lending of $1.58 million to several local businesses, including Mary Elizabeth Center & Preschool in Cambridge and Soulmate Brewing in Morristown.
When the rental property where Crystal Porter operated Mary Elizabeth Center & Preschool for 11 years went up for sale, the price was well beyond her budget. Undeterred, she pursued plans to move the program to her nearby 96-acre farm property.
Porter used loan fund financing to install a new yurt classroom and related infrastructure, including septic, water and electrical systems. In addition to the 15 child care slots preserved by the program’s move, 20 new slots were created, two jobs were preserved and two new ones were created.
Jonathan Mogor, a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces, and his wife Carol started Soulmate Brewing craft brewery and taproom. It is one of seven tenants, including Grazers restaurant and five other artisanal food and beverage businesses, in a newly renovated building in Morrisville village.
The loan fund provided financing to cover equipment purchases and building improvements for the location. The loan created eight new jobs.
