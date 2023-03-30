Turtle Fur has added three new hires to its team.
Erika Canfield is the new vice president of marketing and e-commerce and joins chief financial officer Matt Glomski and CEO Jim Osgood.
Canfield joins the company with more than 20 years of experience leading global marketing and creative departments in the outdoor and performance sports industries, including holding leadership roles at both outdoor research and pacific market international. She will be responsible for driving brand strategy, expanding Turtle Fur’s customer base and growing e-commerce sales.
Glomski will be responsible for the company’s financial actions, analyzing strengths and weaknesses and recognizing new opportunities for the brand. With over 15 years of experience in the retail and consumer products space, Glomski obtained his CPA license while working for Ernst & Young in Los Angeles. He holds a Master of Accounting from the University of Southern California and most recently served as CFO at Trina Turk.
Osgood comes to Turtle Fur with over 30 years of business leadership and product innovation experience, including nearly 15 years serving as CEO and president for several outdoor companies, including Klean Kanteen and Cascade Designs.
As the brand’s first CEO, Osgood will be responsible for driving the strategies and plans for building the core business while expanding into new markets and product categories.
