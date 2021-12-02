Vermont Electric Co-op in Johnson has filed a 2 percent rate hike request with the Vermont Public Utility Commission to go into effect at the beginning of 2022.
When implemented, a residential customer with a bill of $100 per month would see their bill increase $1.96 per month, or $23.52 per year.
“While we understand that any rate increase is unwelcome news, this modest request is necessary so that the co-op can continue its core work,” said CEO Rebecca Towne. “We know the pandemic has been hard on many of our members, and we have utilized federal and state support as much as possible to mitigate pandemic-related costs for our members.”
If approved, the increase would be the co-op’s first in two years, and over the last decade average rate increases have been less than 1 percent a year, Towne noted in a press release.
Main drivers of the increase include higher costs of existing and new power supply contracts and higher market pricing overall, transmission costs and increased vegetation maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.