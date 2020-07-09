Jim Curran, head of the United Way for Lamoille County, has taken a new job: executive director of Dismas of Vermont Inc.
He replaces Jan-Roberta Tarjan, who had been executive director since 2011.
Dismas operates four residential homes in Vermont that help people released from prison adjust to returning to the community.
As executive director of the United Way for Lamoille County, Curran demonstrated leadership in serving Vermonters and their communities. He was board president of the United Way of Vermont and vice chair of the Lamoille Regional Chamber of Commerce, and previously spent six years as operations director for ReSOURCE, a community-based enterprise focusing on workforce development. Curran also has had 15 years of management experience at several Vermont businesses.
Curran, a graduate of Johnson State College, lives in Hyde Park with his wife and three children.
“There has been a lot of attention in the Vermont General Assembly these last two years about how the state can best return offenders to their communities while also furthering important public safety objectives,” Curran said. “I’m totally committed to making sure that Dismas provides true value to the people and communities we serve for years to come.”
The Dismas houses are in Burlington, Hartford, Rutland and Winooski.
