Mary K. Parent of St. Johnsbury has been appointed to the board of directors of Union Bank.
Parent is currently a director in the business law group for Downs Rachlin Martin, trustee and chair of the board of the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and corporator of the St. Johnsbury Development Fund.
She previously served as president of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce and vice-chair of the Fairbanks Museum Board of Trustees. She is a member of both the Vermont and New Hampshire Bar Associations.
“We are very excited to have Mary Parent join our board,” David S. Silver-man, president and CEO, said. “Mary is a proven corporate and commercial transaction attorney who brings a wealth of knowledge in finance, real estate and corporate governance.”
Mary received a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Smith College and earned a law degree from Boston College. When not working or volunteering, she enjoys spending time with her husband and sons hiking, cross country skiing and gardening.
