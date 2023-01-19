Union Bank of Vermont and New Hampshire, which is headquartered in Morristown, has announced the following promotions.
• Kory Cantin of St. Johnsbury has been promoted from credit analyst to commercial loan officer.
• Brandon Nielsen of Stowe has been promoted from portfolio manager to commercial loan officer
• Nicole Belval of Morrisville has been promoted to assistant vice president, commercial quality control manager.
• Amanda Bosley of St. Albans has been promoted to assistant vice president, residential and consumer loan officer
• Lisa Patch of Morrisville has been promoted to assistant vice president, commercial loan administrative manager.
• Lawuo Cummings of St. Johnsbury has been promoted to assistant vice president, senior accountant.
• James French, systems administrator, of Morrisville has been promoted to assistant vice president, information technology.
• Kristy Adams Alfieri, administrative officer, of Morrisville has been promoted from assistant vice president to vice president.
• Barbara Churchill, loan servicing manager, of Morrisville has been promoted from assistant vice president to vice president.
• Grant Jed Nelson, marketing manager, of Morrisville has been promoted from assistant vice president to vice president.
• Michael Posternak, branch administrator, of Morrisville has been promoted from assistant vice president to vice president.
• Randy Hannett, information technology officer, of Morrisville has been promoted from vice president to senior vice president.
