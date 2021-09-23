Longtime WPTZ news anchor Stephanie Gorin has joined Smugglers’ Notch Resort as communications director.
Gorin, an award-winning broadcast journalist, brings 30 years of storytelling, reporting and anchoring experience to the resort. She worked for the NBC affiliate for 26 years.
Gorin said, “I’m excited to put my expertise to work with the group of people who call Smuggs home.”
While at WPTZ, Gorin helped launch the station’s first full morning newscast and was part of the team that launched the region’s first 5 p.m. newscast.
She helped lead the coverage of the escape at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora that became a national story.
She has won numerous awards from the New York State Broadcasters Association, New York Associated Press, and was part of the team that won a New England Emmy, regional Edward R. Murrow awards, and a Vermont Association of Broadcasters award.
“Telling stories has been my life’s work. Smuggs affords me the opportunity to use my writing and on-air talents to tell the stories of this family resort,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.