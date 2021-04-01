Vermont brand announces the elevation of Colin Giblin of Providence, R.I., and Meghan Ksiazek of Waterville have been promoted to the position of vice president at Turtle Fur, an outdoor accessories and lifestyle brand in Morrisville.
As director of digital properties, Giblin has been with the company for seven years, while Ksiazek has been head of design for 17.
As vice presidents, owner Richard Sontag said both Giblin and Ksiazek will continue to ensure that the company adheres to its mission, promotes the welfare of its employees, and continues to push both environmental and socially driven initiatives.
