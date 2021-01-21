In 2008, Turtle Fur in Morristown started Project Warmth, a local initiative that donates cold weather accessories to those in need. Today, it’s a nationwide effort and the company donated 27,000 hats and accessories in 2020 across 30 states.
Since Project Warmth began, Turtle Fur has donated 127,000 products to over 355 organizations in 43 states.
“Everyone at Turtle Fur feels very proud of our efforts and we would like to thank our retailers and consumers for their support in helping those in need stay warm,” said Richard Sontag of Turtle Fur.
The company’s giving team is always looking for new donation recipients, and encourage people to suggest locations in their local communities that could use hats and other cold weather accessories. To learn more, visit projectwarmth.org.
