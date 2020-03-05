Imelda Turner and Geoff Lindemer have been named to the North Central Vermont Recovery Center board of directors.
Turner is originally from the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, and has lived in Morrisville for 20 years.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and is the branch office administrator for Edward Jones in Morrisville. Earlier, she worked with youth and their families at the Lamoille Family Center. She has helped organize summer camps for youth and played a key role in launching a youth center at the United Community Church of Morrisville.
Lindemer and his wife, Deb, have lived in Stowe since 1985. Geoff is a CPA and has served as chief financial officer to several for-profit companies and not-for-profit organizations. In 1995, the Lindemers formed their consulting firm, L2 Training and Consulting, to offer financial management consulting and personal and professional coaching to companies and individuals.
Lindemer is a ski instructor and an active member of the Lamoille Chamber of Commerce,
Information: ncvrc.com.