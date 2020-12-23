25 food boxes

Steve Benson, right, and his son Kelby, pack 25 food boxes to ensure that two dozen local families would have enough to eat over the holidays.

 Photo by Tommy Gardner

The Charlmont Restaurant helped ensure at least two dozen families would have some hearty meals for the holidays.

Owner Steve Benson and his son Kelby packed 25 boxes with all manner of food — eggs and bacon, milk, dinner rolls and a big ham — and, this being 2020, face masks and hand sanitizer.

On Saturday they transported those baskets to local churches to distribute them to families in need within their community.

“With COVID, everybody’s hurting,” Steve said. “And we just felt that food is the best way to give to the people who have supported us all these months and all these years.”

The Bensons estimate each basket has about $50 worth of food, but they were able to get most of the meat and dairy items at wholesale from Mansfield Dairy and Steeple Market in Fairfax, dropping their cost by about $10 a basket.

Kelby said that was helpful, because food prices keep going up. “In a year where you would hope that stuff would go down in price, it’s gone up,” he said.

