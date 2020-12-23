The Charlmont Restaurant helped ensure at least two dozen families would have some hearty meals for the holidays.
Owner Steve Benson and his son Kelby packed 25 boxes with all manner of food — eggs and bacon, milk, dinner rolls and a big ham — and, this being 2020, face masks and hand sanitizer.
On Saturday they transported those baskets to local churches to distribute them to families in need within their community.
“With COVID, everybody’s hurting,” Steve said. “And we just felt that food is the best way to give to the people who have supported us all these months and all these years.”
The Bensons estimate each basket has about $50 worth of food, but they were able to get most of the meat and dairy items at wholesale from Mansfield Dairy and Steeple Market in Fairfax, dropping their cost by about $10 a basket.
Kelby said that was helpful, because food prices keep going up. “In a year where you would hope that stuff would go down in price, it’s gone up,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.