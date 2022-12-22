As of Sunday, Jan. 1, Sunrise Physical Therapy owner Pam Sills will pass the reins to longtime employee Brian Aucter.
Sills has run the business for 20 years. “I am so happy the clinic will remain as it is, with the same therapists, including me and staff. Brian’s leadership will be valuable in the ongoing and changing world of health care.”
Sills hopes to travel and compete in triathlons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.