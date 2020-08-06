Vermont native Heidi Myers has joined the staff of Sterling College to fill the newly created position of associate dean for marketing and communications.
Myers, from Lake Willoughby, is a graduate of Champlain College, and worked for 20 years as the custom sales and marketing strategist for Louis Garneau USA, makers of cycling apparel. She is also the founder of the Rasputitsa Spring Classic, a grueling, 40-to-100K mud season event that in past years has brought 1,500 cyclists to the Northeast Kingdom.
Myers’ love of the outdoors and her passion for Vermont and its working landscape prompted her to apply for the job.
“My father was a logger and took classes at Sterling centered around best practices,” Myers says. “I am thrilled to join such an accomplished team of faculty and staff who are addressing the world’s most pressing problems and preparing students for meaningful work in their communities and beyond.”
Myers’ chief task is to create communications strategies that will increase public knowledge and understanding of educational opportunities available at Sterling. Her position will support the college’s undergraduate program, the School of the New American Farmstead, which is run at the campus and at several sites abroad, the Wendell Berry Farming Program in Kentucky, and EcoGather, a first-of-its-kind online platform offering place-based education connecting communities around the world.
