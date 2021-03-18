Sterling College is the new steward of The Farm Between in Jeffersonville, just over 30 miles from the institution’s Craftsbury campus.
The farm is in perennial production and encompasses multiple small orchards with polycultures of fruits and berries, a large flower meadow, five hoop houses, and a historic house and barn.
Sterling trustee Margo Baldwin, president of Chelsea Green Publishing, bought the farm Oct. 1. Baldwin has worked closely with the previous owners, John and Nancy Hayden, in publishing the book “Farming on the Wild Side” and has a personal appreciation for the work invested in the land by the Haydens for 28 years.
Sarah Skelding is onsite farm manager and faculty member Charlotte Rosendahl will be responsible for both management of the farm and integration into the Sterling curriculum and community.
Sterling will continue to manage the site as a production farm and nursery where students play a critical role in all aspects of the farm enterprise. This will be complimented by the site’s role as a learning laboratory for students interested in perennial systems, agro-biodiversity, integrated beneficial insect and bird habitat, marketing and value added food production.
In addition to being a field site for students majoring in sustainable agriculture and food systems, The Farm Between will host courses such as ice climbing, field ecology, geology, watersheds, and landscape, food and culture.
Students will live in the historic house and participate in a work program on the farm. The Farm Between will provide students with increased access to Mount Mansfield, the Lamoille River, and other sites in the Green Mountains as well as more urban-oriented study opportunities by its proximity to Burlington.
As a mature perennial production system with integrated, intentional beneficial insect and bird habitats, The Farm Between complements the Sterling Farm in Craftsbury and Brown Farm in Kentucky, home to the Wendell Berry Farming Program in partnership with The Berry Center.
The Sterling farm will continue to focus on annual and heritage vegetable production, small grain growing, small-scale, pasture-based animal husbandry and draft power systems, and continued production for the Sterling kitchen. The Brown farm provides a third land unit, one that focuses on more extensive livestock pasturing and draft animal systems, and producer-cooperative models.
Together, these three units comprise a powerful trio spanning several possibilities for ecological farming and food production systems, and associated agro-ecological and community economy opportunities in the eastern United States.
