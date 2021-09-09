Sterling College president Matthew Derr is stepping down after 10 years.
“Matthew has inspired many to consider what is possible in higher education and how it can be a force that strengthens the human relationship with the natural world,” said Sterling board chair Pete Chehayl. “He has expanded the college’s aspirations while also honoring its legacy and character.”
Under Derr’s tenure the college saw 24 percent growth in enrollment and the completion of the largest comprehensive campaign in its history, Nourish the Roots. In his time, more than $20 million in philanthropy was generated from mission-aligned donors.
This fundraising enabled capital improvements, new programming such as the Wendell Berry Farming Program, the establishment of the Rian Fried Center for Sustainable Agriculture & Food Systems, and increased affordability and access for Sterling students.
Lori Collins-Hall, currently Sterling’s senior vice president and CEO, becomes interim president.
Derr plans to write a book and consult on projects that fulfill his interest in ecological thinking and action.
Sterling College was founded in 1958 in Craftsbury Common to advance ecological thinking and action through affordable experiential learning, preparing knowledgeable, skilled and responsible leaders to face the ecological crises caused by unlimited growth and consumption that threatens the future of the planet.
