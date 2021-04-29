Three new senior leaders take the helm at Sterling College in Craftsbury Common.
Dr. Lori Collins-Hall, past provost and vice president of academic affairs at Antioch College, is senior vice president and COO. Former Sterling faculty and senior advisor to the president, Nicole Civita, JD, LL.M., is the new vice president of strategic initiatives, while Christina Goodwin has been promoted to vice president for advancement after serving as the college’s dean of advancement and alumni relations.
Collins-Hall has spent 25 years in higher education. In her time at Antioch, Collins-Hall supported the young institution through accreditation, facilitated the strategic planning process and contributed to the development of its ecological and agricultural focus. She and her wife, Chris, live in Florida and she will work remotely until they relocate to campus this summer.
Civita returns to Sterling after leading the sustainable food systems specialization within the masters of the environment professional graduate program at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is working remotely from Colorado where she lives with her husband, Doug, and two children. Her family is actively planning their return to the Northeast Kingdom.
Goodwin is a 2002 alumna of Sterling, holding a grassroots certificate, associate of arts, and bachelor’s degree from the institution. She serves as the chief advancement officer responsible for providing leadership, administration and implementation of fundraising activities, alumni engagement, and marketing and communications. She lives in Worcester.
