Six members of the Sterling College board of trustees have been elected to serve as officers.
Peter Chehayl has been elected chair. An alumni parent, Chehayl was first elected to the board in 2005, and served four terms as treasurer before being elected chair in 2017. He and his wife Liz have a home in Albany. Their son, Daniel, graduated from Sterling, which is located in Craftsbury,
Allison Hooper is vice chair. Hooper made her mark as one of the first artisan cheesemakers in the country, co-founding Vermont Butter & Cheese Co. in 1984, and, over the years, winning more than 100 awards and bringing French-style cheeses, butter and other everyday delicacies to the American table. She lives on a farm in Brookfield.
Wendy Koenig has been elected secretary. Koenig brings experiences as a grass-roots lobbyist in Washington, DC, and as a consultant in higher education. She is currently director of government relations for the University of Vermont.
Eric Becker, treasurer, is Clean Yield Asset Management's chief investment officer and has been engaged in social and environmental investing since 1993. He lives in St. George.
Catherine Donnelly and Sherilyn Peterson were elected ad hoc members.
Donnelly is a professor of nutrition and food science at the University of Vermont and Peterson works with the law firm of Perkins Coie, practicing in its Seattle.
