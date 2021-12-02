Dr. Lori Collins-Hall is the new interim president of Sterling College, following the exit of Matthew Derr, who served as president of the college for nearly a decade.
She has served as senior vice president and chief operating officer on the Craftsbury campus. Prior to joining Sterling, she was provost and vice president of academic affairs at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio.
At Antioch, Collins-Hall helped it gain regional accreditation, facilitated the college’s strategic planning process, and contributed to the development of Antioch’s ecological and agricultural focus.
Prior, she was a tenured faculty member, chair of the sociology department and assessment coordinator at Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y.
“I have known Lori for many years during her decades of service. Through her vast range of experience as a faculty member, vice president of academic affairs, and chief operations officer she has a track record of success through collaborative leadership,” said Rick Detweiler.
