To help meet the needs among employers in early childhood education, Green Mountain Technology & Career Center is offering free training in Hyde Park.
Step Up to Childcare begins Wednesday, Oct. 5, and includes Prime for Success training provided by staff from Northeast Kingdom Learning Services, a 60-hour paid internship, CPR and first aid certification, fundamentals of child care training, job placement and follow up support, and career development.
“This creative approach to introducing Vermonters to careers in education, starting with early childhood education, is a great way to address the staffing needs many Lamoille County programs have. We are looking forward to providing supportive learning environments for interns and want to contribute to their success,” said Sonja Raymond, of Apple Tree Learning Center in Stowe.
Step Up to Childcare prepares participants to enter the field as teachers’ assistants, earning on-the-job work experience.
This training is a collaborative partnership between the tech center, Northeast Kingdom Learning Services, Northern Lights at Community College of Vermont and HireAbility Vermont, supported through a grant from Building Bright Futures.
For more information, contact the tech center’s Mallery Daudelin at 802-851-1575 or mdaudelin@gmtcc.net or DJ Masi, HireAbility Vermont, 802-793-8309 or dj.masi@vermont.gov.
To register: coursestorm.com.
