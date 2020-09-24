The Small Business Recovery Technical Assistance Program connects small businesses with problems caused by the COVID-19 crisis with five technical assistance teams.
Each team will offer someone to help businesses access public and private sector business service providers related to digital sales, marketing, design services to accomplish low-contact workplaces, workforce retraining and supply chain optimization.
The program is free to COVID-19-impacted businesses and funded through $2.5 million in federal CARES Act funding.
“Vermonters built their businesses in a pre-COVID-19 environment. This program will help them adapt to the ongoing crisis by offering tools to put more of their business online, implement novel and innovative ways to do in-person business, and develop processes to increase profits,” said Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle.
The five technical assistance teams are:
• Vermont’s 12 Regional Development Corporations (RDCs) will connect a wide variety of small non-profit and for-profit businesses to a newly formed network of business service providers.
• The Vermont Chamber of Commerce will offer restaurant and lodging businesses expert advice in partnership with On the Fly, a Vermont based group of hospitality business experts who have begun providing free services to peer businesses in the past few months.
• Champlain College will connect participating businesses with in-house expertise to help businesses refine the tools necessary to flourish in a market that is embracing 21st-century technologies.
• The Northern Community Investment Corporation will provide businesses in the Northeast Kingdom direct business services through a network of public and private consultants.
• The Vermont Sustainable Jobs fund will provide a cohort approach to helping wood product businesses modernize their sales and marketing efforts.
