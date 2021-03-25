On July 1, Vermont enacted a law to reduce the number of single-use products in Vermont landfills.
In the United States, according to the 2019 National Geographic article, “Why carrying your own fork and spoon helps solve the plastic crisis,” more than 100 million plastic utensils are used daily.
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation reports that single-use items make up one-third of all of Vermont’s trash because it is too small or too dirty to be recycled.
To reduce the amount of trash being sent to Vermont’s only landfill, the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District is offering a program that will provide durable options for future gatherings and reduce the need to purchase disposable items.
The district encourages residents who have extra dinnerware or event-ware items to consider donating them rather than trashing them. These unwanted items will become part of a new Ditch the Disposables program, aimed at providing dinnerware for events, free of charge, when it is safe and appropriate to gather in groups again.
Items will be collected, cleaned and organized and they will be available for use later this year or when COVID-protocol allows. Ditch the Disposable kits will be customized upon request and will be filled to meet the need based on the number of items needed to host the perfect waste-conscious event.
These items can then be re-circulated again and again, from birthdays to office parties, in lieu of disposables. If you are interested in donating items to support this program, deliver them to the Stowe transfer station, 91 Dump Road, Stowe.
Donations will be accepted until August 30. Donations should be clean, dry and undamaged. Full sets are not necessary and will be accepted in any quantities. For more information, contact Lexi Chambers at americorps@lrsmwd.org or visit lrswmd.org.
