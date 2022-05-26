Employees at one of the county’s ski resorts, Smugglers’ Notch Resort, will enjoy a new benefit this year — free full day child care and camps.
These new benefits will accommodate parents who work at the resort while their children attend a full day of supervised fun and games. The benefit is available to all employees on a first come, first served basis.
“Smugglers’ Notch is committed to taking care of our employees, their families and local community,” said owner Bill Stritzler. “Over the last few years, we’ve seen the challenge finding and paying for child care has had on working families throughout Vermont.
The child care center serves children between 6 weeks and 3 years old. Older kids can participate in any of Smuggs full-day camp programs, which are broken down by age group.
