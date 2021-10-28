Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Cambridge has once again been recognized by the readers of Ski magazine as the No. 1 overall resort in the eastern U.S. and Canada for 2022.
Smuggs also took the top spot in four other categories: eastern resort, resort of families, resort for service and resort for grooming.
“The SKI magazine reader resort survey takes feedback from real skiers and riders who are passionate about traveling for the sake of living their passion. We see this feedback as the most genuine type possible and hold a survey like this in the highest regard,” said ski resort owner Bill Stritzler.
Read the article: skimag.com/tag/smugglers-notch-resort-vt/.
