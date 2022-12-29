Smugglers’ Notch Resort is one of the recipients of the first annual Good Housekeeping Family Travel Awards.
This winter the resort offers three mountains of terrain, slopeside lodging, award-winning children’s programs, full day camps for kids to learn how to ski or ride and nearly 15 miles of snowshoeing and cross-country trails.
To celebrate the achievement, Smuggs is offering guests who book before Saturday, Dec. 31, 15 percent off lodging and kids 17 and under ski free this January. The resort offers service and activities for kids of all ages.
