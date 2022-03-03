Dinse, P.C. announces that Shap Smith of Morristown is the new president and managing partner of Dinse, P.C., a Burlington-based law firm.
He succeeds Jeff McMahan.
“The firm is fortunate to have many outstanding leaders and the unanimous selection of Shap as our new president is exciting,” McMahan said. “He has the right leadership skills, collaboration and communication experience to lead the firm into the future.”
Smith is a trial lawyer who regularly advises clients on complex environmental, construction defect, intellectual property and commercial litigation matters. His clients include institutions of higher education and Vermont businesses, insurance companies and policyholders.
He served in the Vermont Legislature for 14 years, ultimately serving as speaker of Vermont’s House of Representatives for eight years. As a legislator, he negotiated and resolved the most challenging and complex public policy issues as one of the state’s political, business and policy leaders.
“For the last six plus years, Jeff McMahan has provided a steady hand at the Dinse helm. Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic over the last two years, we were able to successfully navigate a hybrid return to the office,” Smith said. “As a member of the management committee for the last three years, I’ve seen his dedication to the firm and its employees firsthand.”
