Salvation Farms has received a $5,000 Northeast Kingdom Fund grant from the Vermont Community Foundation to continue development of a Northeast Kingdom gleaning program to help bridge the gap between food growers and consumers.
The grant will expand and strengthen the existing Northeast Kingdom Gleaners program, an effort launched in collaboration with the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District and the Northeast Kingdom Food Cycle Coalition members.
Funds will focus on building relationships with farms, community food programs, and other regional partners.
