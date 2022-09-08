Caleb Grant has been appointed executive director of Rural Community Transportation, which provides public transportation services in the Northeast Kingdom and Lamoille County.
Grant has 15 years of nonprofit and leadership experience and will bring his legal, organizational management and community building skills to the transportation agency.
“RCT has a strong history of service, and I look forward to working hard with everyone involved to remove transportation barriers to the health, wealth, community and capacity of the region,” Grant said.
“Transportation is the lynchpin to many of the issues facing Vermont. Economic development, mental and physical health, equity, and climate all rely on a well-functioning, accessible transportation system. My family and I are happy to return to Vermont, and I look forward to getting to know the community we call home.”
More information at 802-748-5275 or riderct.org.
