rk Miles, Inc., a third-generation, family-owned business with locations in Morrisville and Stowe won the 2020 University of Vermont’s Grossman School of Business Multi-Generation Family Business Award on Friday, Oct. 2.
The University of Vermont’s Grossman School of Business recognizes family-owned businesses that have demonstrated a commitment to creating sustainable business.
Panelist Judge Evan Langfeldt, CEO of South Burlington-based O’Brien Brothers and last year’s recipient of the UVM Vermont Legacy Family Enterprise Awards, presented this year’s award.
“2020 marks the 80th anniversary of this iconic Vermont company representing a wonderful story of how each generation has contributed to its growing legacy of success,” Langfeldt said.
rk Miles is a building materials supplies company founded in Manchester with 10 locations in Vermont and western Massachusetts.
“This recognition is due, in no small part, to the team behind the name. As generations before me set the foundation for our business, we understand that success doesn’t always come from grand strategies, but rather from the small individual contributions by our staff that happen day in and day out,” said Joe Miles, president and third-generation owner of rk Miles. “That’s what sets us apart and makes us what we are today.”
